Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $346,000 Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

FCF stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

