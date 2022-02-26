Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $95.10 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $177.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.53. The stock has a market cap of $619.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

