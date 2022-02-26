Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,095 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after buying an additional 193,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,391,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after buying an additional 403,825 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after buying an additional 102,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average is $121.29. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.11 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

