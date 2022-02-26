Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Trxade Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRXD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.64. Trxade Group shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 59,574 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $71.02 million, a PE ratio of -404.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists.

