Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Trxade Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRXD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.64. Trxade Group shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 59,574 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $71.02 million, a PE ratio of -404.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45.
About Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD)
