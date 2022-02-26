Truist Financial Cuts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $14.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Riskified’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

RSKD opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. Riskified has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,819,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,670,000 after purchasing an additional 234,003 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

