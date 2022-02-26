Truist Financial Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $295.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for RingCentral’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.00.

RNG opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.99 and its 200 day moving average is $210.68. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $117.49 and a fifty-two week high of $390.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital International Investors grew its stake in RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,955,000 after acquiring an additional 612,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,349 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

