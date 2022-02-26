Truist Financial Boosts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $300.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $210.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.98 and its 200-day moving average is $240.37.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

