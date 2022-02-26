trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. trivago posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

TRVG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

TRVG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,088. The firm has a market cap of $805.10 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in trivago by 12.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in trivago by 216.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in trivago by 41.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in trivago by 216,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 119,158 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.