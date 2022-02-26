Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.75 to C$3.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trilogy Metals traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 137591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.63.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

The company has a market capitalization of C$180.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.24.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.0808556 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

