Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMQ. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Shares of TMQ opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the second quarter worth about $251,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.