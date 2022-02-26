Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

