Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TVTX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,798. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $33,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

