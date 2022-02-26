TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Lowered to $12.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.70% from the company’s previous close.

TMDX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $17.07 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $474.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.