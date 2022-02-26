Traeger Inc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Traeger in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

COOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Traeger stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Traeger has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 160,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 608,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

