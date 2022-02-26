Traders Purchase Large Volume of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Call Options (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,440 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,126% compared to the typical daily volume of 199 call options.

Shares of OIL stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.62% of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

