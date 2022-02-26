Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $185.38 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $145.55 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.