Towercrest Capital Management Has $596,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.48. The firm has a market cap of $272.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

