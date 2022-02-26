Towercrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 7,665 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $155.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $132.00 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

