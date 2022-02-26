Towercrest Capital Management Acquires 2,710 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 212.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

