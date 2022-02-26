Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 30.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 28.1% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 681,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,965,000 after acquiring an additional 501,960 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.15. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

