Toroso Investments LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 207,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 1,199.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 179,858 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the third quarter worth about $3,385,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 28.2% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 205,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 45,252 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 112.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

Shares of HCCC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About Healthcare Capital (Get Rating)

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.