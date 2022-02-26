Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 15,062 Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF in the third quarter worth about $150,000.

Get Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF alerts:

Shares of VCLO stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.