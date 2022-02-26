Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

