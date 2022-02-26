Toroso Investments LLC Invests $168,000 in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 1.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 561,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

GLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

