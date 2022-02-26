Toroso Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Materialise by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Materialise stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.82 and a beta of 0.67. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

