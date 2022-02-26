Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average of $109.87. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,093 shares of company stock worth $17,563,387. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

