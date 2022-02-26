Toro (NYSE:TTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.71

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.71 and last traded at $90.75, with a volume of 672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Toro by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.
Toro Company Profile (NYSE:TTC)
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
