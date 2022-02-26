Toro (NYSE:TTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.71

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.71 and last traded at $90.75, with a volume of 672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Toro by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

