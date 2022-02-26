Toncoin Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00005679 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $3.28 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00046415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.38 or 0.07178859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,423.50 or 0.99921690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.