Tnf LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Tnf LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,582,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,682,000 after buying an additional 88,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.