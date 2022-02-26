Tnf LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

NYSE HD opened at $316.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

