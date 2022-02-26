Tnf LLC Invests $3.70 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tnf LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.6% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,431,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $103.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $109.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

