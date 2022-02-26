Tnf LLC Acquires Shares of 1,774 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

