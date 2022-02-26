Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.20

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 115807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

