TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TMST traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.46. 2,010,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,710. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

