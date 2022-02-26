Throne Price Tops $0.0621 on Top Exchanges (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Throne has a market cap of $24.27 million and $1.60 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.42 or 0.07051388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,010.64 or 1.00159027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048250 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

