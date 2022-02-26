Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,300 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

