Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,420 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $47.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.