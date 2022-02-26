Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

ELS opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

