Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLR. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

