Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,719 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

IHI opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

