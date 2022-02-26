Thomas Joseph Gallagher Sells 36,800 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.11. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

