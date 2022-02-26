TheStreet Downgrades Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to C

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.91.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,825,000 after purchasing an additional 846,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,325,000 after purchasing an additional 684,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.