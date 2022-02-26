TheStreet Downgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

