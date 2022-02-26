Theodore Blegen Sells 1,539 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $595,855.20.

On Monday, February 7th, Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,529,838.08.

On Thursday, January 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62.

On Monday, December 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $461.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.50 and its 200 day moving average is $484.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,081,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after acquiring an additional 83,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after acquiring an additional 111,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.