The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $41,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Shares of TTD opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.