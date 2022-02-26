The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,025,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Southern worth $497,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,139 shares of company stock worth $5,582,333 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $65.04 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

