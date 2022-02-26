The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,119,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after buying an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after buying an additional 55,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

