The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $91,715,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after buying an additional 861,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,498,000 after buying an additional 778,445 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.58. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

