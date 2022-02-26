The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

PNC stock opened at $202.67 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.28 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.