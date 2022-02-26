The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Veritone were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Veritone by 6.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,328,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Veritone by 161.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritone by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $586.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

Veritone Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

